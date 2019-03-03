Burlington man arrested, charged after infant exposed to cocaine

Gary Cotton (Burlington Police)

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Burlington man has been charged after an 8-month-old child came into contact with cocaine, officials say.

In a release from Burlington police, it was said that officers responded to Alamance Regional Medical Center around 1 a.m. on Sunday, where an 8-month-old child was being treated for an exposure to cocaine.


The child was said to be in the custody of a relative when he or she came into contact with the cocaine.

Officials charged 38-year-old Gary Cotton with felony child abuse. He's being held in the Alamance County jail under a $25,000 bond.

Police did not confirm Cotton's relationship to the child.

The child has since been released from the hospital and an investigation is underway.
