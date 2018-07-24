Burlington PD releases names, 911 call in deadly officer-involved shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3817796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Listen to the 911 call in the incident involving a man slashing tires with a machete.

The two Burlington police officers involved in the deadly incident with a machete-wielding suspect.

The investigation into an officer-involved shooting where Burlington police officers shot and killed a man who was holding a machete continued Tuesday, with names of the officers being released, but not the identity of the suspect.The incident happened Monday just after 5:30 p.m. on Dorsett Street when officers responded to a report of a man with a machete cutting tires of a vehicle in a driveway.Burlington Police said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference that the identity of the suspect was known, but the SBI is still trying to notify family members.The two officers involved were Sgt. Richard Marsh, 47, who has been with the department since 2001. He served as a Graham police officer from 1998 until joining the Burlington Police Department; and Officer I Alek Ayer, 24, who joined the force as a cadet in July 2017. He is assigned to the Patrol Division.As is standard practice, both officers have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.After attempts to calm the man failed, the officers used a Taser. When that proved ineffective, and the man began threatening the officers, they shot him.He was pronounced dead at the scene.As is routine in officer-involved shootings, the SBI is investigating.