Burlington Police: Puppy stolen from girl with terminal illness

The Burlington Police Department is urging the public to notify them if you find a puppy that was stolen from a girl with a terminal illness.Burlington Police Officer Clint Lyons said the home of Shala Browning and her daughter Zakaia Gray was broken into August 4 and their 11-week-old puppy Annabella May was stolen.Officer Lyons said the American Bully puppy was Gray's companion dog and was going to be trained to be a service dog.If you see Annabella May call police at 336-229-3500.