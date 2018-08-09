Burlington Police: Puppy stolen from girl with terminal illness

Burlington Police is urging the public to notify them if you find a puppy that was stolen.

BURLINGTON, NC (WTVD) --
The Burlington Police Department is urging the public to notify them if you find a puppy that was stolen from a girl with a terminal illness.


Burlington Police Officer Clint Lyons said the home of Shala Browning and her daughter Zakaia Gray was broken into August 4 and their 11-week-old puppy Annabella May was stolen.

Officer Lyons said the American Bully puppy was Gray's companion dog and was going to be trained to be a service dog.

If you see Annabella May call police at 336-229-3500.
