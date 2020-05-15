Burlington Police arrest man they say stabbed wife, then K-9 officer

Burlington K-9 officer Talon was stabbed during the arrest but is expected to recover from his injuries. Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Burlington Police said Friday that a man stabbed his wife multiple times before throwing gasoline on responding police and charged officers with a knife. Police also said he stabbed a police dog.The incident occurred about 10:45 p.m. Thursday night in the 1500 block of N. Mebane Street.Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing and found the 38-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.When officers arrived, the suspect, Ali Asghari Sandi, 41, of Burlington, went into the house, closed the door and turned off the lights. When an officer breached the door to get to the stabbing victim, police said Sandi splashed gasoline on the officer and then attacked officers with a knife.During the arrest, he also stabbed Burlington K-9 Talon, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois.The stabbing victim was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center for treatment with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.One officer was treated at ARMC for injuries sustained during the arrest and was later released. Talon, who has served as a K-9 officer for one-and-a-half years, was also treated for his injuries and is expected to recover.Sandi was initially charged with seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer causing physical injury, one count of assault on a law enforcement agency animal, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, all felonies. He also faced three counts of misdemeanor assault on a government official.After further investigation, Burlington Police said Sandi is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and two counts of child abuse.He made a first appearance on Friday afternoon and is being held at the Alamance County Jail on a $1.18 million secured bond.