Burning plane lands at Moscow airport, leaving trail of flames on tarmac

MOSCOW -- A plane belonging to Russian national carrier Aeroflot has landed in flames at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.Dramatic video shot from inside the Sheremetyevo airport terminal showed large flames and billowing black smoke coming from the plane as it landed. Later video showed a distinct trail of flames on the tarmac behind the plane, presumably from fuel that leaked out of the Sukhoi SSJ-100 regional jet as it slowed to a stop.At least five people have been injured, according to unconfirmed Russian media reports. The incident reportedly began when lightning struck the aircraft.The reports say there were 78 people aboard the plane.