Video shows scary moments Ohio students thrown around school bus after crash

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video hard to watch. Viewer discretion advised.
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Public Safety has released new video showing a school bus crash that sent eight students to the hospital.

We must warn, the video can be hard to watch.

Authorities say the crash happened back on December 19 in Perry County.

WSYX-TV reports 42-year-old Joseph Thornton was driving a Ford Mustang when police say he ran a red light and hit the bus.

The bus went off the road and flipped on its side.

Video shows the students being thrown around the bus.

Eight students and the bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Thornton suffered a broken back.

Authorities say he was driving on a suspended license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioschool bus accidentman injuredbus crashschool busu.s. & worldstudentscrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News