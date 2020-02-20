Society

Custom casket made for Minnesota bus driver after 50+ years of work

A long-time school bus driver who worked in Minnesota for 55 years will be laid to rest in a casket that pays homage to his favorite job.

From 1949 to 2005, Glen Davis never got into an accident.

School officials say Davis loved his job so much, he got to see his casket before he died and it brought him to tears.

He even joked about it, saying, "all it's missing is an emergency door."

The school-bus yellow casket is stamped with the number three, the number of the first bus he ever drove.

Davis will be laid to rest on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyminnesotabusbus driver
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News