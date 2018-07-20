Bus passengers injured in knife attack, suspect in custody

BEN GITTLESON
A man armed with a knife attacked passengers on a bus in northern Germany Friday before being taken into custody, authorities said.

An unknown number of passengers were injured, including one seriously, during the attack on the crowded bus in Luebeck, Germany, at about 1:47 p.m., authorities said. No one died, they said.

The suspect "was overpowered" and taken into custody, police in Germany's Schleswig-Holstein state said in a statement. He was a 34-year-old German national, Luebeck's chief prosecutor, Ulla Hingst, said, according to the Associated Press.

"There are no indications that the man was politically radicalized," police and prosecutors said in a statement. "There are also no indications at present of a terrorist background."

Police said many witnesses had already left the scene before they could speak with them. The bus was fully occupied, police said.

ABC News' Sarah Hucal reported from Berlin.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Wake County bus driver charged in child sex crimes
North Carolina sees first confirmed West Nile Virus death of 2018
Republican leaders name Charlotte as host city for 2020 RNC
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
TEACHERS: Discounts on back to school supplies are here
Man charged with DWI after pedestrian hit, killed in Johnston County
911 calls in Durham bank robbery released: 'We have blood everywhere'
NC Museum of Art offering extended hours for 'You Are Here' exhibit
Show More
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Texas Chick-fil-A
Fortnite scam: Family issues new warning for children playing online games
17 people dead, including children, after duck boat sinks on Missouri lake
Mom says daughter's medication wasn't allowed on a United flight
Mega Millions $433M jackpot is 6th-largest in game's history
More News