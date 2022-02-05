Business

Lenovo gives $10K grants to 12 minority, women-owned Triangle small businesses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Minority- and women-owned businesses in the Triangle are getting a financial boost.

Lenovo and a non-profit group called Location Initiatives Support Corporation are joining forces to distribute $1 million in grant funding to support certain businesses.

In the Triangle, 12 businesses that have already been selected have each been awarded grants worth $10,000.

The idea behind the grants is to help entrepreneurs who face racial disparities while trying to get business loans.

To learn more about Lenovo's Evolve Small Campaign, click here.
