3D printing is changing the world and North Carolina is a part of it

And North Carolina is a part of it

3D printing is changing the world and North Carolina is a part of it.

It is a more efficient way to create a final product or idea in less time with less money.

Unlike traditional manufacturing, 3D printing saves time by "printing" plastic and other materials layer by layer.

This process is quicker than traditional methods and allows for more detail creating more complex designs.

3D printing has existed for over 30 years. Different materials can be used to create hard, soft, elastic, and even metal objects.

Proto Labs has been 3D printing for small and large businesses since 2001. They are located in the Raleigh area.

With a 70,000 square foot facility, Proto Labs employs more than 150 people and, in the next 5 years, they predict that they will create over 170 new jobs.
