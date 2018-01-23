BUSINESS

5 Part-Time Retail Job Opportunities In Raleigh

Are you on the hunt for a new part-time job in the retail industry? There are plenty of opportunities available around Raleigh.

Here's a rundown of open listings, with information sourced via job site ZipRecruiter.

Morning Replenishment Associate, Kmart




Early Morning Replenishment Associates are responsible for replenishing and relocating merchandise on and off the sales floor, building and maintaining ad displays and maintaining company standards in merchandising displays and presentations.

Applicants should have a high school diploma (or equivalent), one to two years of related experience and be 18 years of age or older.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Customer Support Specialist, At Home




At Home is a leading home decor superstore that dedicates more space per store to home decor than any other industry player. It's seeking to hire Customer Support Specialists.

Customer Support Specialists will provide customers with a positive shopping experience, performs Manager on Duty (MOD) functions, manage all front end audit and cash compliance responsibilities, accurately perform cashier duties, and more.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Consumer Specialist, Cargill




Cargill provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services. It's looking to hire Consumer Specialists.

A Consumer Specialist is a customer facing role working in stores that carry Cargill's feed products. The position allows for a flexible schedule, with most working hours occurring during evening and weekends. The primary responsibility will be to deliver in-store training to consumers by driving growth of the company's Loyall and Nutrena retail feed brands.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Retail Sales Associate, Burlington




Burlington Stores, Inc. is looking to hire Retail Sales Associates.

Retail Sales Associates are responsible for greeting and assisting customers, maintaining a neat, organized and clean sales floor and supporting the management team with day-to-day store operations. Retail Sales Associates may be assigned to work in any or all of the following departments: Ladies, Men, Youth, Sportswear, Shoes, Home or Baby Depot.

For a list of desired qualifications and to apply, see the job listing here.

Jewelry Sales Associate, Raleigh Diamond




Raleigh Diamond Fine Jewelry is a local, family-owned business that's seeking experienced candidates and jewelry professionals for management and sales positions. Retail jewelry sales experience is required.

For a list of desired qualifications and to apply, see the job listing here.

