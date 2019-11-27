Business

Next generation medical facility will bring 750 new high-paying jobs to Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly 750 news jobs are coming to to Durham County.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Q2 Solutions plans to build a next generation facility in the county.

The facility will cost $73 million and take seven years to build.

Once it is completed, it will be used to help develop new medicines.

Averages salaries for the new jobs coming to Durham County will be around $89,000 per year.
