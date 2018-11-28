BUSINESS

Advance Auto Parts moving HQ from Virginia to Raleigh, adding about 435 jobs to the Triangle

EMBED </>More Videos

Advance Auto Parts Inc. is moving its headquarters from the Virginia city that was its home for nearly 90 years to North Carolina's tech-heavy capital city, the company announced.

RALEIGH, N.C. --
Advance Auto Parts Inc. is moving its headquarters from the Virginia city that was its home for nearly 90 years to North Carolina's tech-heavy capital city, the company announced Wednesday.

The parts retailer plans to continue employing about 600 employees in Roanoke, Virginia, but the headquarters move and expansion in Raleigh were prompted by the relative ease in attracting computer-savvy talent as the company broadens its online presence, CEO Tom Greco said.

"Talent availability is absolutely the No. 1 driver. You have to have access to software developers, software engineers," Greco said. "We have a great talent pool here in Raleigh to do that type of work."

The move adds about 435 jobs in Raleigh, most of them focused on data analytics, internet commerce and other computer technology roles. The jobs must pay an average of $96,000 a year and Advanced Auto Parts must maintain more than 700 positions already in North Carolina in return for an $11 million package of state and local incentives approved Wednesday.

Advance Auto Parts had split corporate and support operations between Roanoke and Raleigh for four years after buying Raleigh-based General Parts International Inc. The majority of Advanced Auto's top executives were already based in Raleigh, Greco said. North Carolina kept the combined company's corporate operations in Raleigh in 2014 with more than $17 million in tax breaks.

Advance Auto Parts started as a variety-store chain in Roanoke in the 1930s and became a specialty auto parts chain in the 1970s under Nicholas Taubman, who succeeded his father as top executive.

Advance Auto Parts operates nearly 5,000 stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company this month reported profits of $370 million over the first three quarters of the year, up 27 percent over last year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscarbusinessjobsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
Glamour magazine moving away from print and going digital
Soldiers take civilian bosses on National Guard training mission
Cary business to be featured on 'Shark Tank'
More Business
Top Stories
Family hopes body found in Robeson County is not Hania Aguilar
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
2 accused of fatally stabbing ex-roommate over PlayStation
Shanann Watts' family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
16-year-old accused in shooting death of Goldsboro teen
Hack of Raleigh company endangers personal data of 2 million patients
Who stabbed Frosty? Scrooge caught on cam slashing holiday inflatable
Show More
Parents praise toy Dyson vacuum on Amazon for getting kids to clean
UPDATES: ABC11's Jonah Kaplan covers Day 2 of critical lame-duck session
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
Major water main break closes McDowell Street in downtown Raleigh
'Shut up or we'll kill you:' Duke student describes apartment robbery
More News