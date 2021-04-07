Fayetteville staple Buddy's BBQ closing doors for good after 75 years

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the last 75 years, Buddy's BBQ has been a staple in the city of Fayetteville, serving up home cooked meals and lots of great memories passed from generation to generation.Started in 1946 by Buddy Hayes, the name and recipes have survived many ups and downs making them a part of the city's downtown fabric.In 1991, his daughter Janice took over the family business and helped it thrive to a whole new level making even more life long customers that she treats like family.But when the restaurant announced this week that they were closing their doors for good, there was no shot supply of support from the community.Janice and her husband Rick felt like it was the right time for them to end things on a high note and with many family owned businesses falling victim to the pandemic.Buddy's hung on tight like they always do with their loyal customers and generous atmosphere.Janice and Rick said they ran Buddy's for the past 30 years with help from their daughters and many great staff members and they couldn't have done it without them. For them, seeing the smiles of their regulars that have made the years so great.Janice's husband Rick told ABC11 it wasn't a easy decision to make and they just want to thank the community for its support over the past 75 years."Just like the customers, it's going to take us a long time to get over...cause were going to miss it...just as much as they miss it."