AirBnB announces plans to go public in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- AirBnb revealed Thursday that it plans to go public next year.

Investors have waited a long time for San Francisco-based AirBnb to announce its plans for an initial, public offering.

Earlier this week, AirBnb said it has more than 7 million listings in 100,000 cities worldwide.

USA today also reports AirBnb brought in more than $1 billion in revenue during the second quarter of this year.

But investors may be cautious following this year's IPO's for Uber and Lyft.

Both ridesharing companies continue to lose money, and both keep trading below the opening stock price.
