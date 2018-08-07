Airborne! Drone delivery service moves forward in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --Hungry in Holly Springs and not in the mood to go out? How about food delivery by drone?
Well, that seemingly far-out option may be moving a step closer to reality.
Flytrex, an Israeli company that's already operating drone delivery service in Reykjavik, Iceland, will present its plan for Holly Springs at Tuesday's Town Council meeting.
Holly Springs has been selected to be a part of the FAA's Drone Innovation Pilot Program, working in conjunction with the NC Department of Transportation.
Flytrex will provide details about its Holly Springs program -- one of the first in the nation that will provide automated drone delivery.
A time schedule for the service hasn't been determined yet.
How does it work? According to the company, the Flytrex system "automatically performs a full system pre-flight check before approving each takeoff, verifying hardware readiness, flight route availability, weather conditions, and more."
The drones come in different sizes with different payload capacities.
In Reykjavik, the drones are being used for about 20 deliveries a day.
Tuesday's meeting of the Holly Springs Town Council starts at 7 p.m.