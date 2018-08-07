BUSINESS

Airborne! Drone delivery service moves forward in Holly Springs

EMBED </>More Videos

Hungry in Holly Springs and not in the mood to go out? How about food delivery by drone?

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hungry in Holly Springs and not in the mood to go out? How about food delivery by drone?

Well, that seemingly far-out option may be moving a step closer to reality.

Flytrex, an Israeli company that's already operating drone delivery service in Reykjavik, Iceland, will present its plan for Holly Springs at Tuesday's Town Council meeting.

Holly Springs has been selected to be a part of the FAA's Drone Innovation Pilot Program, working in conjunction with the NC Department of Transportation.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Flytrex will provide details about its Holly Springs program -- one of the first in the nation that will provide automated drone delivery.

A time schedule for the service hasn't been determined yet.

How does it work? According to the company, the Flytrex system "automatically performs a full system pre-flight check before approving each takeoff, verifying hardware readiness, flight route availability, weather conditions, and more."

The drones come in different sizes with different payload capacities.

In Reykjavik, the drones are being used for about 20 deliveries a day.

Tuesday's meeting of the Holly Springs Town Council starts at 7 p.m.

Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro dodged an apparent assassination attempt when drones armed with explosives detonated while he was delivering a speech to hundreds of soldiers being broadcast live on television, officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessdronesfoodmeal deliverydelivery servicewake county newsHolly Springs
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Eden Nail Bar opens its doors in Durham
The 3 best bookstores in Raleigh to visit now
Jury says pork giant should pay $473.5M to neighbors of three NC hog farms
Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk
More Business
Top Stories
Cree employee charged with stealing company secrets worth more than $100M
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane from Charlotte to NY
Raleigh contractor arrested after state fraud investigation
Hail hurts 14 people, kills 2 birds at Colorado zoo
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Pregnant teen, unborn baby fatally shot in High Point
Family and friends gather to remember young mother killed in Durham
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
Show More
Wake taxpayers sound off on $1 billion bond package for schools, parks
Fayetteville Police search for 2 men in armed robbery of Cook Out restaurant
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
Power restored to more than 2,700 Duke Energy in Garner after outage
Do you recognize this urn that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach?
More News