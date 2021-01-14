ALDI opens first store in Johnston County next Thursday

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- An ALDI store is scheduled to open in Johnston County next week.The German-based grocery retailer will open at 5142 NC Highway 42 on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. After the grand opening, the store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.According to the Raleigh Business Journal, ALDI paid $3.4 million for around two acres in a retail-heavy area on Son-Lan Parkway.The Garner location is part of the company's effort to become the third-largest grocery retailer in the country by the end of 2022.