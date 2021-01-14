GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- An ALDI store is scheduled to open in Johnston County next week.
The German-based grocery retailer will open at 5142 NC Highway 42 on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. After the grand opening, the store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wegmans to host virtual hiring event to fill 120 open positions before opening Chapel Hill store
According to the Raleigh Business Journal, ALDI paid $3.4 million for around two acres in a retail-heavy area on Son-Lan Parkway.
The Garner location is part of the company's effort to become the third-largest grocery retailer in the country by the end of 2022.
The video used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for updated footage.
ALDI opens first store in Johnston County next Thursday
GROCERY STORE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News