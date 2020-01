Al's Burger Shack, home of 'best burger in the country,' files for bankruptcy

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A burger shack once known for serving the "best burger in the country" filed for bankruptcy Friday.John Paul Cournoyer, legal counsel for Al's Burger Shack, said the restaurant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which would allow the business time to reorganize its finances in order to pay the bills.Cournoyer released the following statement Monday:According to court documents, Al's Burger Shack's Franklin Street location lists liabilities ranging from $500,000 and $1 million.Al's released an additional statement via Cournoyer on Monday, assuring customers that cooks would continue to serve up its famous burgers: