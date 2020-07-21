Amazon hiring 3,000 workers for new Garner facility

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amazon is ready to hire thousands of workers to run its new fulfillment center in Garner.
The company is set to launch the 640,000 square foot facility, located in the footprint of the former ConAgra plant on Jones Sausage Road, within the next one to two months, said Courtney Norman, Amazon spokesperson.
Amazon is looking to hire more than 3,000 full-time employees who will work alongside robotics technology to pick, pack and ship smaller-sized items to customers across the region.
The new jobs offer $15 an hour and comprehensive benefits starting on day one of employment.
Amazon said it's doing what it can to keep employees as safe as possible as it prepares for the launch amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our employees and we are doing everything we can to keep them as safe as possible," said Norman. "We've invested $4 billion from April to June on COVID-related initiatives including $800 million in the first half of the year on safety measures like temperature checks, masks, gloves, and hand cleaning sanitation."
Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. All interested can learn more at amazon.com/carolinajobs and sign up for text alerts when opportunities open by texting RDUNOW to 77088. Shift schedules will vary. Veterans and military spouses are encouraged to apply.
