Amazon 4-Star store coming to Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Amazon is opening a store in Raleigh.
Construction is underway inside Crabtree Valley Mall for an Amazon 4-Star. That's a new type of brick and mortar store where the online retail giant will stock some of its most popular online items.
While the store is called Amazon 4-Star, it may have items for sale that are rated lower or higher than 4 stars online. That's because Amazon uses a curation system to select the most popular items to stock in the store.
According to Amazon, the products available at Amazon 4-Star are either rated 4 stars and above by our customers, are considered a top seller, or are a new and trending product on Amazon.com.
To date there are plans for 30 Amazon 4-Star locations. The Crabtree Valley Mall store will be the only one in North Carolina.
It's unclear when the Crabtree Valley Mall location will have its grand opening. You can click here to subscribe for updates on the store's completion.
