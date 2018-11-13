Amazon's second headquarters will be split between Long Island City in Queens and Crystal City in Arlington County, Virginia, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.Sources close to the matter say the official announcement will happen Tuesday.There's been intense competition to win over Amazon, with more than 100 cities across the country competing and some throwing billions in tax incentives to the company.Amazon kicked off its hunt for a second headquarters in September 2017, initially receiving 238 proposals before narrowing the list to 20 in January.The new facilities could bring 25,000 well-paying jobs in the tech industry for each city.Long Island City and Crystal City would meet Amazon's requirements for a new locale: Both are near metropolitan areas with more than a million people, have nearby international airports, direct access to mass transit and have room for the company to expand.There is a "No to Amazon HQ2" protest set for Tuesday morning as well.