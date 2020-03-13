Business

American Airlines suspends flights from RDU to London in response to coronavirus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Airlines are continuing to scale back flights as the demand for travel drops due to the spread of the coronavirus.

American Airlines is suspending flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to London. The announcement comes after President Trump put travel restrictions into place between the U.S. and Europe.

"This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history," said Trump.

The airline says it will continue to operate flights to and from Europe for at least the next seven days to make sure customers and employees can return home. Suspended flights are expected to resume on May 7.

American will reduce its international capacity 34 percent during the summer and 50 percent in April. Flights from Charlotte to Frankfurt and Munich are also suspended.

On Tuesday, Delta said it would cut its domestic flight capacity 10 to 15 percent to correspond with the demand.
