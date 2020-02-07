abc11 troubleshooter

American Express tells consumers their identity stolen to open up bank accounts

By
A bank account opened in your name, and you didn't even know about it.

If you're impacted, you should be getting a letter in the mail letting you know about this identity theft.

This letter is from American Express, and it lets consumers know their identity was used to open a bank account. Dozens of viewers in Moore, Hoke, and Cumberland counties are reaching out to ABC11 after getting this letter from American Express. Many thought it was initially a scam, but American Express confirms this is no scam; this is the real deal.



The letter states, an account was opened without the victim's authorization, and the scammer had access to the name, address, and social security number prior to submitting the application. It's not known how the scammer got this personal information, but American Express says it wasn't from them. The company took swift action and closed the fraud accounts.

A spokesperson for American Express added this: It is important to note that this was not a breach of American Express' systems, and American Express' systems were not used to access this personal information. We do not know how the fraudster obtained the consumers' personal information.

American Express has sophisticated monitoring systems in place to help detect and prevent fraudulent activity. If we suspect an account was opened without a consumer's authorization, we take immediate protective measures, including closing the account, and we also, inform the consumer of our actions via a written letter.

Our security controls acted quickly to ensure no consumers have faced any financial losses in connection with these fraudulent accounts. Ensuring the security of personal information is our top priority, and we investigate these incidents in close partnership with law enforcement.

To safeguard their personal, financial or account information from fraudsters, we encourage consumers to be extremely cautious about sharing any sensitive information with anyone who reaches out via phone, email or text asking them to provide it, and to call their financial institution directly if they are ever unsure about such requests.

The Troubleshooter Takeaways: If you got one of these letters or you just want to protect your identity, are to check your credit report. You can do it for free from each of the three credit bureaus once a year. If you notice any fraud on your report, take action right away. Also, consider a security freeze. This blocks access to your credit unless you give permission.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessabc11 troubleshootertroubleshooterconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Troubleshooter helps Durham woman after faulty headrest deploys
Mental health providers 'frustrated' by delays, denials in insurance claims
DMV makes millions by selling your personal information
A warning about 'ghost' tax preparers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wind Advisory in effect for NC as 40 MPH gusts possible
NC weather: Storms leave trail of damage through Raleigh
Power outages: Crews restore power to parts of NC, 30K without power
Serious wreck closes lanes on US-70 in Durham
VIDEO: Raleigh I-440 sign falls on passing vehicle
Bunn Rural Fire Dept. damaged after Thursday storms
2 women of WCSO awarded historic promotions
Show More
Troubleshooter helps Durham woman after faulty headrest deploys
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Former Wake Forest coach convicted of assault in NYC punching death
City officials believe tornado touched down in Charlotte-area
DPS employee charged with peeping into prison restroom
More TOP STORIES News