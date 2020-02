American Express tells consumers their identity stolen to open up bank accounts

A bank account opened in your name, and you didn't even know about it.If you're impacted, you should be getting a letter in the mail letting you know about this identity theft.This letter is from American Express, and it lets consumers know their identity was used to open a bank account. Dozens of viewers in Moore, Hoke, and Cumberland counties are reaching out to ABC11 after getting this letter from American Express. Many thought it was initially a scam, but American Express confirms this is no scam; this is the real deal.The letter states, an account was opened without the victim's authorization, and the scammer had access to the name, address, and social security number prior to submitting the application. It's not known how the scammer got this personal information, but American Express says it wasn't from them. The company took swift action and closed the fraud accounts.A spokesperson for American Express added this:The Troubleshooter Takeaways: If you got one of these letters or you just want to protect your identity, are toYou can do it for free from each of the three credit bureaus once a year. If you notice any fraud on your report,Also, consider a security freeze . This blocks access to your credit unless you give permission.