CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Despite the challenges of the pandemic-induced downturn, popular Cary-based Andia's Homemade Ice Cream has opened a second location at 1008 Ryan Road.
Co-owner George Xouris says the family-owned business started planning a second location at the start of 2020 after building a loyal following at its first location in West Cary at 10120 Green Level Church Road. When COVID-19 hit, like many other businesses, it faced uncertainty and had to pivot.
"When the governor shut down the state, we within about 24 hours, we literally plucked an e-commerce website off the shelf so to speak and started selling online," Xouris said. "So, we started doing curbside pickup and deliveries to homes as well. And the response was amazing, our loyal fans came out and supported us."
Xouris said that support is what allowed them to continue on with opening the second location.
"I believe that what goes around comes around and because we've given back to the community in many, many ways, they've come back and supported us and kept us afloat," he added.
As every business deals with pandemic-related challenges, Xouris said the biggest lesson it has taught him is to get creative.
"Get creative, think outside of the box. You need to really, really think hard about what your customer base wants and how you can reach them in a different way," he said. "It might be going online like we did. We're planning on keeping the online store going, and then adding on to that.
"But, that's my No. 1 piece of advice to anyone who's struggling right now," he added. "Get creative, think outside of the box. It's not business as usual anymore. It isn't, it isn't life as usual anymore."
Andia's Homemade Ice Cream opens second Cary location
CAROLINA COMEBACK
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News