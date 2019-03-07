Apex boy with autism, ADHD and severe food allergies starts snack business

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 9-year-old from Apex, inspired by his own food difficulties, has created a snack mixture for people suffering from food allergies and sensitivities.
"It makes me sad that I have to miss out on it, for birthday parties," explained Logan Nichols, as he talked about snacks and desserts most of his friends get to enjoy.
It's a problem he runs into at lunch during school. Logan has to sit at a different table from friends due to his allergies to peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish.
That's why he created Mug Cakes with his mom. Mug Cakes are top-8 and gluten-free snack mixtures that are mixed with applesauce and water before being microwaved.
Logan's mom Rachael, who is an entrepreneur, helps explain the pricing of ingredients and products.
"After a few times converting, I just got used to it so I can do it in my head," Logan said.
Production day is on Monday, where Logan and his mom make three batches totaling 27 Mug Cakes. The experience has meant more to Logan's family than simply turning a profit.
"He is diagnosed with autism and ADHD," explained Rachael Nichols.
While he has lived with his food allergies since he was a baby, it wasn't until last year that he was diagnosed with Autism and ADHD.
"With his new business, it really focuses him on something that's productive and I've tried to make that more of a learning experience," Rachael said.
So far, Logan has sold most of his orders to friends, family, and neighbors, though he hopes to eventually expand to supermarkets.
He also donates a portion of his proceeds to FARE, Food Allergy Research & Education, a non-profit organization.
"He has big dreams, and he wants to do it," Rachael said.
Through his website, Logan offers Mug Cakes for $4, and Mug Cakes with the mug for $5.
