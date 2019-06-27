apple

Jony Ive, Apple design chief behind iPhone, leaving company

By Danny Clemens
CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Jony Ive, Apple's chief design officer, is leaving later this year after a decades-long career with the company, Apple announced Thursday.

Ive has been one of the driving creative forces behind Apple's renaissance, working closely on the iPhone, iPad, 1998 iMac, the company's new Apple Park campus and other projects. He is known for influencing Apple's signature rounded, stylish aesthetic.

After his departure, he will start his own independent design firm and will take Apple on as a client. The company said he will "continue to work closely and on a range of projects with Apple."

"After nearly 30 years and countless projects, I am most proud of the lasting work we have done to create a design team, process and culture at Apple that is without peer. Today it is stronger, more vibrant and more talented than at any point in Apple's history," Ive said in a news release.

Ive, 52, has led Apple's design team since 1996 and more than 5,000 patents, according to Apple. His team was honored as the best design studio of the past 50 years in 2012, and he was made a knight commander of the British Empire in 2013.

"Apple will continue to benefit from Jony's talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built," Apple CEO Tim Cook added. "After so many years working closely together, I'm happy that our relationship continues to evolve and I look forward to working with Jony long into the future."

Apple has not yet named Ive's successor. Following his departure, industrial design vice president Evans Hankey and human interface design vice president Alan Dye will report directly to Apple COO Jeff Williams.

No other details were immediately available about Ive's future company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscupertinosilicon valleytechnologyapple
APPLE
Apple recalling some 15-inch MacBook Pros over battery fire risk
10-year-old Bay Area boy is youngest app developer at Apple's WWDC
Apple hits skip on iTunes
Apple unveils new software at WWDC in San Jose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pool at center of racist controversy to close at end of 2019 season
Body cam video released in deadly Durham officer-involved shooting
Brothers rescued from Johnston Co. river after reporting gator in water
Discrepancies emerge in Moore County teacher sex case
Rocky Mount man traveled to Mebane to meet minor for sex, sheriff says
Teacher pulls gun after being cut off at McDonald's drive-thru: police
Raleigh Police investigate bank robbery on Capital Blvd
Show More
Travel trend: Experts offer to plan mystery vacation
Nipsey Hussle case: 'Snitching talk preceded shooting, documents say
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
Supreme Court rules courts can't stop gerrymandering in NC or nation
Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleeper accessories
More TOP STORIES News