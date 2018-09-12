APPLE

Apple expected to unveil latest iPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple is throwing another one of its big events later this morning and the speculation is the iPhone is going to get bigger as well. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

By
CUPERTINO, Calif. --
Apple is throwing another one of its big events later this morning and the speculation is the iPhone is going to get bigger as well.

Apple is expected to bring out three new iPhones today, including its biggest and most expensive model yet. That one is supposed to increase in size from 5.8 inches on the existing iPhone 10 to a new 6 1/2 inch OLED screen.

Apple is also expected to release another iPhone with minor updates to last year's $1,000 model and a cheaper iPhone that will not have a home button.

Bloomberg is also reporting Apple will launch revamped iPad Pros, Apple Watches with larger screens, a new entry-level laptop, a pro-focused Mac mini desktop computer and accessories like a new wireless charger. New AirPods are expected to be unveiled, according to multiple news agencies.

This morning's event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstechnologyappleiphoneapple watchu.s. & worldmacbook airtim cookiPad
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
APPLE
Apple recalling a number of iPhone 8 devices for manufacturing defect
Move over Red Delicious, there's a new top apple in town
VIDEO: Thieves steal from Apple Store in seconds
Oprah, Apple team up for programming partnership
More apple
BUSINESS
Health care offers more jobs this month in Raleigh, but internet tech rates higher among employees
CBS' Les Moonves stepping down amid allegations
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
More Business
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence remains Category 4, track pushes farther south
Search dogs sent to NC coast to help with Hurricane Florence
NC Emergency Management: Finish Hurricane Florence preps ASAP
EPA OKs emergency fuel waiver for North Carolina
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
How to prepare for a hurricane
How tropical storms and hurricanes can cause tornadoes
The hunt for generators ahead of Hurricane Florence
Show More
LIST: Hurricane Florence school closings
Video: Chaotic scene at Durham Walmart ahead of Hurricane Florence
Food Bank offers tips on preparing emergency supply grocery lists
What's the strongest side of a storm?
Raleigh mission handing out food before Hurricane Florence
More News