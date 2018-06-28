Artist, bookworm or foodie? Check out the top 5 spots in north Raleigh

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in north Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Trader Joe's
Photo: michelle m./Yelp
Topping the list is national grocery store chain Trader Joe's. Located at 3000 Wake Forest Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp. In addition to fresh produce, meat and pantry staples, this location also sells beer, wine and fresh flowers.
"Every time I've visited, I've been greeted by multiple crew members throughout the store," wrote Yelp reviewer Maddie S. "The selection of grocery items here is so unique and isn't expensive. The salad and sandwich section is awesome for a quick and cheap lunch. Plus, all of their food is better quality than what you'd find in most other grocery stores."
2. Coquette Brasserie
Photo: sujung s./Yelp
Next up is wine bar and eatery Coquette Brasserie, situated at 4351 The Circle at North Hills. With four stars out of 394 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. According to its website, the establishment features an "exclusively French wine list, the best of beers and classic French cocktails."
The lunch menu includes the eatery's signature sandwich: a steak burger with brie, caramelized onions, bacon and an egg served sunny-side up. For dessert, check out the opera torte: vanilla sponge cake, coffee buttercream and ganache dark chocolate mousse topped with anglaise.
Yelp reviewer Sarah K. had high praise for the North Hills spot: "The space is so open and airy and is decorated to fit the French vibe. There are plenty of tables, but you don't feel packed in. I like that the Coquette Brasserie sticks to their French theme and that everything seems very thought out and detailed."
3. Vivace
Photo: Trupti T./Yelp
Italian restaurant Vivace is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4209 Lassiter Mill Road, Suite 115, four stars out of 237 reviews.
Menu items include the ricotta gnocchi, tossed with shiitakes, pecorino and charred carrot puree. Or sample the North Carolina crab pasta: spaghetti, serrano pepper, preserved lemon, basil white wine butter and oven-dried tomato.
Yelper John C., who reviewed Vivace on June 25, wrote, "This place always makes me happy. It's a restaurant where everyone knows each other because the community is warming. Food is excellent, service is fantastic and the drinks are extra strong."
4. Quail Ridge Books
Photo: enrique g./Yelp
Quail Ridge Books is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 55 Yelp reviews. The independent bookstore was founded by the late Nancy Olson in 1984, and provides a wide variety of carefully selected books, events, discussion groups and town hall meetings, according to its website. Head over to 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road to see for yourself.
"Local doesn't get any better than this! Bring friends, family and out-of-towners to this local book paradise!" wrote Yelper Lori R.
5. Jerry's Artarama Raleigh
Photo: JERRY'S ARTARAMA/Yelp
Finally, check out Jerry's Artarama, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp. You can find the art store at 3060 Wake Forest Road. Per its website, the business has supplies for all levels of artists, from students to professionals, and offers custom framing services. It also offers an array of art workshops and free demos that feature local artists.
"What a great place for aspiring and professional artists!"wrote Yelper Rapunzel L. "Amazing supplies and painting classes. Enjoyed an acrylics class during the summer and found the instructor to be extremely helpful and interesting. Don't miss out."