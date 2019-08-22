troubleshooter

Attorneys general, phone companies team up to fight illegal robocalls

Fifty-one attorneys general -- including Josh Stein here in North Carolina -- are teaming up with 12 phone companies to fight illegal robocalls.

They're using eight principles to tackle the problem through prevention and enforcement.

Phone companies will work to prevent illegal robocalls by:
  • Implementing call-blocking technology at the network level at no cost to customers.

  • Making available to customers additional, free, easy-to-use call blocking and labeling tools.

  • Implementing technology to authenticate that callers are coming from a valid source.

  • Monitoring their networks for robocall traffic.


Phone companies will assist attorneys general anti-robocall enforcement by:

  • Knowing who their customers are so bad actors can be identified and investigated.

  • Investigating and taking action against suspicious callers - including notifying law enforcement and state attorneys general.

  • Working with law enforcement, including state attorneys general, to trace the origins of illegal robocalls.

  • Requiring telephone companies with which they contract to cooperate in traceback identification.


The coalition of attorneys general, led by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, and Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, includes attorneys general from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The coalition of companies includes AT&T, Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Consolidated, Frontier, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Winstream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncattorney generaltroubleshooterscam
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROUBLESHOOTER
How to save money on prescriptions with discount drug cards
Features, apps to keep students safe
Scammers are using genetic testing to steal money, identity
Raleigh contractor owed $7,000 says he got refund runaround
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham mayor on gun violence: 'While we mourn we must act'
Wake County Schools reminds students of dangers of vaping
Missing Fayetteville man ID'd as victim of SUV crash along NC 87
Judges find convicted killer innocent of 1979 murder
Teens caught after 100+ mph chase on I-85, deputies say
How to save money on prescriptions with discount drug cards
Strong winds toss SC restaurant workers into air: VIDEO
Show More
Wet weather expected Friday, some HS football games moved
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
Man's final words are forgiveness for his executioners
Another arrest in hit-and-run that critically injured teen
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
More TOP STORIES News