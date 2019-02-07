BB&T, SunTrust combining in $66 billion all-stock deal

ATLANTA --Southern regional banks BB&T and SunTrust are combining in an all-stock deal valued at about $66 billion.
The banks said Thursday that the combined company will be the sixth-largest U.S. bank based on assets and deposits.
Combining 275 years of history and experience, SunTrust and BB&T are excited to announce a merger of equals. As the sixth-largest U.S. bank holding company, we will give you more convenience, more opportunities and there's much more to come. Learn more: https://t.co/EjJWoYuw4o pic.twitter.com/JGncR5llWY— SunTrust (@SunTrust) February 7, 2019
It will have approximately $442 billion in assets, $301 billion in loans and $324 billion in deposits serving more than 10 million households.
The combined company will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina, its board and management evenly split between BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. A new name will be chosen before the deal closes in the fourth quarter.
SunTrust shareholders will receive 1.295 shares of BB&T for each share they own. BB&T shareholders will own about 57 percent and SunTrust shareholders will own about 43 percent of the business.