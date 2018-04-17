BUSINESS

Durham black-owned coffee shop sees boost in business after Starbucks boycott

EMBED </>More Videos

A Durham coffee shop is seeing a boost in sales after a Starbuck boycott. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. --
While a viral video showing two black men being arrested inside of a Philadelphia Starbucks is having negative effects on the company's sales, it's actually boosting sales for a Durham coffee shop.

Beyu Cafe said they have seen an increase in business after the start of a nationwide social media campaign to boycott Starbucks and support local, black-owned shops, Spectrum News reports.

The trending campaign started after several customers said they felt the arrests showed racial discrimination against black people.

READ MORE: Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philly store, Spokeswoman says

General Manager David Best said Beyu was just one of 47 cafes mentioned in a list of black-owned coffee shops, that are "great alternatives to Starbucks," trending online.

"It's not just known because of the dollar signs behind it," Best told Spectrum News. "It's known because of the character and culture it has created, as well as that it's black-owned. It's important that people realized that you can be black-owned and be prosperous and make an impact in the community."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessstarbuckscoffeedurham county newsfoodDurham
BUSINESS
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
North Raleigh: Your guide to 3 new businesses
Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
More Business
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News