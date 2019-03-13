Bibliophiles, rejoice: The 3 best bookstores in Durham

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bookstores in Durham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for a good read.
1. Letters Bookshop
Photo: Juliana L./Yelp
Topping the list is Letters Bookshop. Located at 313 W. Main St. downtown, it is the highest rated bookstore in Durham, boasting five stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp.
"Locally owned with a ton of stock and right in downtown, Letters is my favorite place to get my read on," wrote Yelper Natalia S. "I've gotten some great recommendations from the staff, as well as their awesome table placements. It's a great mix of newly published works with classics and underrated options."
2. Regulator Bookshop
Photo: Regulator Bookshop/Yelp
Next up is Old West Durham's Regulator Bookshop, situated at 720 Ninth St. With 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp, the bookstore, which offers cards, stationery, newspapers, magazines and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
"What really sets this bookstore apart for me is its carefully curated literature/fiction in translation section, featuring mostly stuff from small presses," wrote Yelper John D.
3. Barnes and Noble
Photo: Roger K./Yelp
Barnes and Noble, located at 8030 Renaissance Parkway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chain bookstore four stars out of 13 reviews.
"The employees here are always super friendly and helpful," noted Yelper Mark S.
