Biltmore Estate illegally hired non-U.S. applicant instead of qualified U.S. citizen

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Biltmore Estate in Asheville has been fined for hiring a non-U.S. applicant over a qualified U.S. citizen.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division (WHD) found that Biltmore Workforce Management Inc. violated labor provisions of the H-2B visa program.

The employer paid $6,938 in back wages to a U.S. applicant as well as a civil penalty of $24,076 assessed by WHD.

According to a news release, the Wage and Hour Division determined that even though one U.S. applicant applied for a cook position with the Biltmore Estate, the company considered him overqualified and did not hire him, hiring instead a guest worker through the H-2B visa program.

The H-2B program's labor provisions mandate that participating employers must hire qualified U.S. workers over non-immigrant applicants.

WHD also found the employer failed to disclose to U.S. applicants that a reduced weekly housing rate was available to employees that participated in a housing committee.

Biltmore Co. offered the reduced rate only to non-immigrant employees.
