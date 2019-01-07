BUSINESS

Bird adds $2 charge to Raleigh scooter rentals after city enforces $300 scooter fee

Be ready to spend more to ride a scooter in Raleigh.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
One scooter rental company is blaming a new rule passed by Raleigh City Council for a $2 increase to ride Bird scooters in Raleigh.

On Monday, the company announced it was adding a $2 transportation fee to all rentals in Raleigh starting Jan. 7.

Bird rentals will now cost riders $3 to unlock the scooter and then $0.15 per minute.

The scooter company said the transportation fee is a response to Raleigh City Council increasing the per scooter fee.

Now, rental companies must pay $300 for every scooter they have in the city. Raleigh City Council initially posed a $150 per scooter fee but decided to go even higher. City council members have said the $300 fee is to offset the cost of enforcing laws surrounding scooters, so the police department isn't on the hook for those costs.

"When Raleigh City Council passed its regulations, Bird had two options: abandon the community we've had the honor to serve and focus on more business-friendly cities, or stay and fight for riders like you who want transportation alternatives. To us, the decision was an easy one. We decided to stay and work to ensure Raleigh residents don't have to pay a premium for environmentally friendly transportation - but we need your help."

Bird created a website to make it easy to email Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane to voice complaints.

The company is also asking citizens to contact their representatives on the city council to get rid of what they're calling an "unreasonable tax."
