Bishops Cuts/Color makes its debut in downtown Raleigh

Photo: Brittany G./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new salon and barbershop has opened its doors in downtown Raleigh. Called Bishops Cuts/Color, it is located at The Dillon at 207 S. West St. and caters to both men and women.

Founded in 2001 in Portland, the chain of unisex salons offers a la carte services including haircuts, coloring, highlighting, beard trimming, shaving, styling and more. For a full list of offerings, check out the website here.

Bishops Cuts/Color is off to a strong start with a five-star rating out of four Yelp reviews.

Larry L., who reviewed it on June 28, wrote, "Great staff! Very attentive and my haircut looks great!"

"The online check-in was easy and did not even have to wait when I got there," said Yelper Scott L. "The staff was super friendly and talented. You can even grab a beer on the house while you're waiting. I'll definitely be going back!"

Head on over to check it out: Bishops Cuts/Color is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
