Black Farmers Market makes its return to Durham in a new location

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The return of the Black Farmers Market brought dozens of people to the Golden Belt parking lot in Durham, where food trucks and other businesses provided services valued by those who want to spend more money in the Black community. It's a great opportunity for photographer Samantha Everette."I've done maternity shoots for the Black Farmers Market shoppers, I've done some branding shoots for the vendors that are here, to showcase their wares," she said.That's one objective of the organizers, who moved the Black Farmers Market to Golden Belt after operating last year in the NC Mutual parking lot."It was a rough time last year for everybody, including the farmers," said Crystal Taylor of the Black Farmers Market. "But being able to hold the famers market last year, we did a great job of getting people to know who they were. So that way, they could stay in touch with each other, even after the market."The networking opportunities benefit customers and supporters as well as vendors."Yeah, everything is locally sourced," said Tiera George, owner of TG Floristry. "Most of the flowers come from the Durham area, some come from Hurdle Mills, others coming from Mebane. So we're like, I'd say, 90 percent sourced locally."That message of empowerment and opportunity also promoted on the other side of the county line, in Raleigh."Yes, we'll be at the Southeast YMCA, at 1436 Rock Quarry Road. We'll be there on the 4th Sunday, every Sunday through November as well." Taylor said.The organizers insist on social distancing, masks, use of hand sanitizer and other safety measures in both locations while welcoming supporters of Black-owned businesses. You'll find more about their concept and objectives at blackfarmersmkt.com.