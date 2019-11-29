Business

Black Friday shoppers turn out for gift cards, big deals

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Black Friday shoppers started their holiday shopping missions early at Crabtree Valley Mall.

ABC11's Diane Wilson stopped by Belk's at the popular Raleigh mall on Friday, known as one of the top-selling days for retailers.

Diane was there as doors opened and the first 100 customers through the door received gift cards before sunrise. People lined up around 4 a.m. for the 6 a.m. opening.

There were long lines of persistent shoppers, as one family even told us they had been there since Thursday afternoon.

It's been a tradition for Sharon Rogers along with her family to Black Friday shop for the last 20 years. They were decked out in custom made shirts and started their shopping at noon on Thanksgiving. They've got it down to a science.

"You put one in line while the other one shops and then when the first one gets done shopping they get back in line and let the other one go shop," Rogers said. "By that time we are at the register, we can pay and then get to the other store."

Some came to buy big-ticket shoes that they planned to resell for a profit.



No matter why Black Friday shoppers were out, they all told us it was worth it.
