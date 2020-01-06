Blake's Grill opening at old Wimpy's Grill spot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new restaurant is opening at the old Wimpy's Grill in Durham.
Blake's Grill is opening Monday with a breakfast and lunch menu similar to Wimpy's. The restaurant is keeping the same hours, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Wimpy's old spot on Hicks Street off Hillsborough Road. They'll feature hot dogs and hamburgers just like Wimpy's was famous for.
Wimpy's closed in March 2019 after 32 years. Wimpy's was named the Best Burger in North Carolina.
