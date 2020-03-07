Business

FAA wants to fine Boeing $19.7M for 737 Max sensor issues

Federal regulators want to fine Boeing $19.7 million for using sensors that weren't listed as compatible with systems that pilots use to see instrument displays without looking down at the dashboard.

Those systems are called heads-up displays, and they let pilots see their altitude and speed while keeping their eyes on the windshield.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Boeing installed unlisted sensors on nearly 800 planes including Boeing 737 Max jets and older versions of the 737.

RELATED: 'Designed by clowns': Boeing employees mocked 737 Max problems before deadly crashes, documents show

Boeing says the dispute is about documentation and is not a safety-related matter. Boeing has 30 days to respond to the FAA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessboeingfaau.s. airwaysu.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Remains believed to be missing 15-month-old found on family property
19 tested for coronavirus in NC, 2 positive cases within the state
Cool Saturday with spring-like temperatures this week
Teams may play games without fans in attendance amid coronavirus
Instacart, Postmates roll out no-contact delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak
Timeline: How coronavirus got started
Raleigh loses chance to showcase at after SXSW cancellations
Show More
The flu is dangerous, too. Why are people so worried about COVID-19?
Trump names NC congressman Meadows new chief of staff
Raleigh police make arrest in fatal shooting of woman near downtown
North Carolina faces shortage of coronavirus testing kits, Cooper says
High school star battling brain tumor getting wish to see Duke play
More TOP STORIES News