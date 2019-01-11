BUSINESS

Bojangles' moves closer to sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Bojangles' is being sold.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
A North Carolina-based chicken-and-biscuits chain is one step closer to having new, New-York based owners.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Bojangles' shareholders approved the sale of the company to Durational Capital Management LP and The Jordan Company, L.P.

A statement from the company says that over 88 percent of outstanding shares entitled to vote supported the proposed deal.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The sale was announced in November and is expected to close in the first quarter of the year. Under the terms of the merger agreement, stockholders will receive $16.10 per share in cash.

The chain was founded in Charlotte in 1977 and has been beset with a number of challenges since going public in 2015.

Bojangles' is expected to remain as an independent, privately held company and retain its Charlotte headquarters.

The video is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfast food restaurantcharlotte newsCharlotte
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Cary video game company, creator of Fortnite gets 'F' rating from BBB
'Expensive silliness:' Popular Triangle brewer says shutdown preventing expansion
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
Troubleshooter: Bathroom remodel left Johnston County woman out money
More Business
Top Stories
Police radio traffic reveals moments after Raleigh officer was shot
Wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
GoFundMe created to help Officer Charles Ainsworth after shooting
Former North Carolina officer who impregnated 14-year-old being sued
Coast Guard shutdown tip sheet suggests holding garage sale
Family sues Lifetime after family portrait used in movie without permission
Billionaire Tom Steyer to commit $90M to Trump impeachment effort
What we know: 4 arrests made following shooting of Raleigh officer
Show More
PHOTOS: Animals up for adoption at APS of Durham
Jan. 11, 1908: Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
TIMELINE: What happened in moments before Raleigh officer was shot
Chick-fil-A dubs waffles fries most popular menu item
Want to work at the NC General Assembly? Here's how much the staff makes
More News