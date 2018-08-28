The management and technology consulting firm Booze Allen Hamilton will create 208 IT-focused jobs in Cumberland County within the next five years, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.The two-phase project includes Booz Allen expanding its footprint in Fayetteville and then relocating within Cumberland County to accommodate the growth within the area.A majority of the jobs will be focused on technology including data scientists, information security experts, machine learning specialists, software developers, software testers, IT engineers and architects, systems engineers and training designers.The company will invest over $5 million in the project by the end of 2020."We look forward to supporting our clients with the diverse and talented workforce in and around Cumberland County," said Joseph Dodd, Vice President at Booz Allen. "In addition to a strong business community, Fayetteville's proximity to Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune provides an important access point to an exciting talent pipeline of military spouses with diverse skillsets, as well as veterans who are transitioning from the military and seeking high-impact, mission-focused careers."