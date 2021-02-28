Carolina Comeback

Boxcar Bar + Arcade Raleigh, Durham locations reopen after year-long shutdown

After nearly a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh and Durham's leading bar and arcade scenes reopened this weekend.

The chains announced Friday -- following the governor's ease of restrictions on bars and entertainment venues -- both locations would be reopening, Durham at noon on Saturday and the Raleigh location on Sunday.

According to the barcade's social media pages, the business plans to have enhanced cleaning protocols and require all guests to keep their masks on when not actively drinking.

In accordance with Governor Roy Cooper's Executive Order, the bar will operate at 30% of its indoor capacity.
