Some business owners on the sidelines as others plan to reopen Friday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Under Phase 1 of Governor Roy Cooper's plan to reopen the state, a number of salon owners and other businesses in the Triangle are frustrated they won't be able to open their doors Friday.Some though are resigned to staying closed for now though."The majority of all hairdressers I know have been doing this 20 to 25 to 30 years and we've never had to shut down," said Lorrie Mizell Olexa," who works at N Style off Avent Ferry Road in Cary.She said she has been asked about black market haircuts but has had to reject potential customers."I'm like eh, '$30 for a 30-year career?' I think I'll wait," she said. "When we work, you're literally breathing in what I exhale and vis-a-versa. As much as we want to go back to work, we don't want to go until it's safe for the clients. We miss everyone. It's weird -- it's like we're frozen in time."Leah Ward is in the same boat at fitness studio, Barre -Up Raleigh. She cannot come back in phase one either."We're so fortunate that we've have online classes and been able to virtually see as many clients as we can," said Ward, who co-owns the studio. "We're trying to have four classes a day."She said even when they are allowed back, they're going to ease into classes and continue to offer ones via Zoom."It's not about us and what we want: it's about the safety of our clients and it's about making sure they're happy," she said. "As long as we can right now still bring them something that can help them mindfully and through fitness as well, we're happy."Lorrie said they hope to start taking clients again on June 1.