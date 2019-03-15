Cameron Village post office moving locations

RALEIGH -- The post office in Cameron Village is moving to a new location.
According to ABC11's newsgathering partners the News & Observer, York Properties, the company that own's the space, is renovating the 1960s-era building where the post office sits.
WakeMed will move into the building, which is located at 505 Oberlin Road.
The post office has less than three months before it has to leave.
Officials told the N&O that before settling in a new location the post office will temporarily be in the back of Oberlin Baptist Church, at 806 Oberlin Road.
A permanent location has not been set.
See the post office's full plan on the N&O's website.
