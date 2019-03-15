Business

Cameron Village post office moving locations

EMBED <>More Videos

The post office in Cameron Village is moving to a new location.

RALEIGH -- The post office in Cameron Village is moving to a new location.

According to ABC11's newsgathering partners the News & Observer, York Properties, the company that own's the space, is renovating the 1960s-era building where the post office sits.

WakeMed will move into the building, which is located at 505 Oberlin Road.

The post office has less than three months before it has to leave.

Officials told the N&O that before settling in a new location the post office will temporarily be in the back of Oberlin Baptist Church, at 806 Oberlin Road.

A permanent location has not been set.

See the post office's full plan on the N&O's website.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessraleighpost officemailmanraleigh news
TOP STORIES
Severe weather risk: Thunderstorms, showers possible in Wake County
Don't pay up if you get this property deed notice
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Blue Bell 'Strawberry Cheesecake' ice cream returns to stores
Carrboro rape suspect accused of 2nd rape involving a child
NC Republicans file bill to force county sheriffs to work with ICE
North Carolina teacher pay rises; educators say figures are skewed
Show More
Zion's perfection lifts Duke past Syracuse 84-72 in ACC Tournament
Sephora cuts ties with Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
UNC dispatches Louisville 83-70 in ACC Tournament quarterfinal
Hurricane Florence damage: Then and now
Hoke County Schools to become first in state to implement pumping stations for new moms
More TOP STORIES News