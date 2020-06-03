Carowinds hoping to reopen by the end of July

CHARLOTTE (WTVD) -- Those in the Carolinas seeking a thrill have something to look forward to. Carowinds hopes to reopen later in the summer.The Charlotte-based amusement park is eying a July 27 reopening, according to North Carolina Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry. The park itself has not set an official reopening date.The park has been closed after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March.Carowinds opened in 1973.