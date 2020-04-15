Business

Cary ice cream shop rethinks business operations to survive COVID-19

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit North Carolina, Andia Xouris of Andia's Homemade Ice Cream in Cary knew they had to do something different to remain successful.

"We've been fortunate enough to come up with a plan to stay in business and to be somewhat successful in these crazy times," Xouris said. Her and her husband co-own the shop on Green Level Church Road. Right now, the shop still smells like freshly-made waffle cones. However, none are in sight.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE


Shortly after Governor Roy Cooper announced his executive order that directly impacted restaurants and other eateries, the Xouris' began accepting online orders through their website for delivery. After four weeks of offering the service, they rerouted.

RELATED: Restaurant restrictions will 'devastate economy', Lt. Gov. Dan Forest says

"We found out we weren't reaching as many people," Xouris added. Instead, the family-owned shop would allow customers to continue placing online orders; this time picking up their ice cream curbside.

Aside from their production team, Andia, her husband, and their two adult children operate the business side of the store.
"As exhausting as this is," Andia recollected, "because it's physically very exhausting, we have to keep doing it. So if (COVID-19) keeps going, we're just going to keep going. We have to. We have too much to risk. This is our entire life. We have no backup plan."

When asked about the viability of other small businesses, Andia said, "I empathize with them."

To place an order, Andia's Homemade Ice Cream accepts online requests every Wednesday at 8 p.m. and usually sells out within the hour.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaryfoodcoronavirusrestaurantice cream
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper outlines how NC would reopen economy
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
LATEST: Wake Co. man dies from COVID-19, county's 1st death
What you need to know about the extended 2020 tax deadline
NC congressman pitches possible ideas for reopening the state
Harnett deputies shut down gym operating during pandemic
UNEMPLOYMENT CALCULATOR: See how wages stack up against COVID-19 benefits
Show More
Business buzzes for Pittsboro entrepreneur as barbers, salons are closed
Garner doggie daycare serves essential employees
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Triangle attorneys see surge in wills amid COVID-19
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News