Cary skin care center, like other businesses, preps for Phase 2 reopening

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary skincare center has been busy these last few weeks calling clients and scheduling treatments. The owner is already booked up through June. She's penciling in people for appointments with the state moving into Phase 2 on Friday.
"We want to get back to work. We don't want to be sitting at home, taking this time off," said Azura Skin Care Center owner Jennie Kowaleski.
She has a Plexiglass shield up at the front desk, and she'll only be allowing one client in at a time when doors reopen.
North Carolina will move into Phase 2 on Friday: Here's what that means
"They're not going to be on top of each other. They're not going to be waiting in our waiting room. The goal is get patients back as quickly as possible," she said.
Kowaleski is doing one-in, one-out so after every visit, the space can be thoroughly cleaned.
"We give a really great wipe down of all of the surfaces that a patient could have been in contact with," she said.
'A little desperate:' Cary barber cautiously prepares for reopening
It has taken time and work getting back all these supplies.
ABC11 was with Kowaleski in March, at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, when she answered the urgent call for donations.
She gave nearly everything she had to WakeMed Hospital. There was $700 worth of masks, gloves, and other items.
Kowaleski said that every week during the pandemic, she has slowly been replenishing the supply. She was only able to order protective gear in small doses. She finally has enough for her staff and patients.
She has a box of supplies at the front desk for customers.
"If you don't have a mask, you're more than welcome to take from here," she said.
Kowaleski said her biggest concern is keeping everyone healthy considering the proximity.
"If one of us were to get ill or they can't be here, we're a small environment so we probably all would have to take time off. We're really trying to do absolutely everything that we can," she said.
Cary skin care center, like other businesses, preps for Phase 2 reopening
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More