Chapel Hill health startup will create 400 high-paying jobs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Healthcare technology company Well will invest $3 million to establish a new corporate and operations center in Chapel Hill that will create 400 high-paying jobs, Gov. Cooper announced Tuesday.The center will be located at 419 W. Franklin Street.Well provides a consumer engagement platform that helps people navigate and improve health."We need to make sure that North Carolinians are healthier. And what they have is a health platform that helps people to be healthier under existing resources and under their existing circumstances," said Gov. Cooper. "Here we've got a very innovative company that is a start-up that is about to explode. And instead of having them go somewhere else we'd rather them stay right here in North Carolina to pull in this homegrown talent that we have and make this state a better place to live for everybody."The operations hub will serve as the primary center for clinical and health experts along with software developers, data analysts and corporate personnel."Building on our deep local connections, Chapel Hill provides an ideal environment for our new operations and corporate center," said David Werry, Well's President & COO. "Access to high quality talent, major academic centers, and unique community resources were all key drivers in our decision to locate in Chapel Hill."Chapel Hill has offered a performance-based incentive package that includes $450,000 to job creation and $450,000 in parking credits over a period of eight years. The incentive program is contingent on the Council's approval and would be awarded based on the company meeting specific targets for new jobs.Orange County will hold a public hearing to discuss incentives at a later date."We are thrilled that this thriving Chapel Hill start-up company has chosen to establish here," said Mayor Pam Hemminger. "Strengthening Chapel Hill's economy by creating new jobs and increasing our commercial tax base are critical to our long-term economic sustainability. We are excited to welcome Well and their employees to our downtown."