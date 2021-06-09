Longtime Chapel Hill restaurant Crook's Corner closes after nearly 40 years downtown

Crook's Corner announced Wednesday that it is closing because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since being built in the 1940s, the building has served as a taxi stand, bait & tackle shop and pool hall. In 1978, a Chapel Hill native remodeled the deserted building and opened the restaurant in 1982.
"For nearly 40 years, Crook's Corner has served and been welcomed by the people of Chapel Hill and the UNC community, we sincerely thank you for your decades of support. It has been an incredible honor to both serve our community in our place and serve Chapel Hill's culinary ambassador to the wider world," the restaurant said in a statement.