Check out the freshest new businesses to open in Raleigh

Photo: Britnie J./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in exploring the freshest new spots in Raleigh? From a noodle bar to a bottle shop/beer and wine bar, read on for a list of the newest destinations to make their debut recently.

Zanyu Asian Noodles



As its moniker implies, Zanyu Asian Noodles is a spot to score Asian-style noodle dishes, from Thai coconut curry soup to authentic Japanese ramen. It's located at 8450 Honeycutt Rd.

Poke Bar



Photo: Poke Bar/Yelp

Stop by 2604 Hillsborough St. in Wade and you'll find Poke Bar, a new spot to score build-your-own poke bowls.

Hummingbird



Photo: Holly K./Yelp

Hummingbird is a cafe by day, and cocktail and small plates bar by night. It recently opened its doors at 1053 E. Whitaker Mill Rd. in East Raleigh.

Falls Village Wine And Beer



Photo: Falls Village Wine And Beer/Yelp

Falls Village Wine And Beer is a new bottle shop that's located at 6675 Falls Of Neuse Rd. It also has an in-house pub serving craft beer and wine by the glass.

Nothing Bundt Cakes



Photo: Nothing Bundt Cakes/Yelp

Wander over to 6643 Falls Of Neuse Rd. and you'll find Nothing Bundt Cakes, a new bakery specializing in bundt cake. With a five-star rating out of eight reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about Nothing Bundt Cakes so far.

Che Empanadas



Ham & cheese (jamon y queso), spinach (espinaca), and sweet beef (carne dulce) empanadas. | Photo: Che Empanadas/Yelp

Che Empanadas is a spot serving up Argentine-style empanadas that opened recently at 500 E Davie St. #115.

AR Workshop Raleigh



Photo: Rebecca M./Yelp

Stop by 14460 Falls Of Neuse Rd. and you'll find AR Workshop Raleigh, which offers art classes and a boutique stocked with jewelry and home decor items.
